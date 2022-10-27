2 / 5

AirPods Pro 2

If you can spend a little more, Apple has a more advanced and refined AirPods Pro 2 to offer. Launched in September alongside the iPhone 14 series, the new AirPods Pro 2 has a new design for its charging case, supports Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos a lot better than before, and comes with better battery life. The AirPods Pro 2's charging case now has a lanyard design, as well as support for MagSafe charging. Apple claims the new AirPods Pro 2 offers two times better noise cancellation, thanks to the new H2 chip. The AirPods Pro 2 cost Rs 26,900.