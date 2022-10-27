Apple AirPods 2
Apple's AirPods lineup has always been top-of-the-line, known for offering features such as Dolby Atmos. Apple launched the second-generation AirPods last year with a better design, better sound quality, improved gesture support, and a bigger battery. These AirPods still do not support active noise-cancellation, but they do good noise isolation. The AirPods 2 cost Rs 14,900 and if you buy from the Apple Store, you get the option of free engraving.
AirPods Pro 2
If you can spend a little more, Apple has a more advanced and refined AirPods Pro 2 to offer. Launched in September alongside the iPhone 14 series, the new AirPods Pro 2 has a new design for its charging case, supports Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos a lot better than before, and comes with better battery life. The AirPods Pro 2's charging case now has a lanyard design, as well as support for MagSafe charging. Apple claims the new AirPods Pro 2 offers two times better noise cancellation, thanks to the new H2 chip. The AirPods Pro 2 cost Rs 26,900.