Call of Duty
Activision's Call of Duty is one of the best FPS games. Much like PUBG, it has 100 player battle royale mode, but what makes the game unique is its fast-packed 5v5 Deathmatch, Ranked mode, etc. Call of Duty: Warzone is another free perk that shifts from the traditional BR style and puts 150 players into battle with only one team remaining.
CRSED F O A D
This free-to-play game not just brings a pan to save yourself from bullets but other kitchenware items too. This WW2 games-inspired BR title brings fresh content to the table, and a mixture of zombies, weird costumes. Realistic weaponry is another element to keep you around.