Best 5 Pulse Oximeter under Rs 500 to buy in India to measure Oxygen Level and SpO2

YINO Pulse Oximeter
This fingertip oximeter features an LED display and monitors blood oxygen saturation level, heart and pulse rate in 8 seconds. The device is available on Amazon India at Rs 449.
VS2 Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
This device features an OLED display and provides readings for pulse rate and blood oxygen saturation level. The reading displayed on the oximeter includes- pulse strength bar graph, plethysmogram, saturation oxygen, and pulse rate. It comes with an auto shut-off feature and is available on Flipkart at Rs 499.