Redmi Note 10T 5G
The Redmi Note 10T is the company first (in the Redmi Note series) to offer 5G support. The device is compatible with SA (standalone) and NSA (non-standalone) bands. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Dimensity 700G chipset. Other features include- 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 6GB RAM, a 48MP triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (base model) comes at a price similar to Realme 8s. However, with an instant cashback offer, you can pick the device for a price of about Rs 15,000. It ships with a Dimensity 720 processor, and offers a Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 8GB RAM, 64MP triple camera setup, and a big 5,000mAh battery.