Best 5G Phones to launch in June 2021 in India: Check Price in India, Specs, Availability

Realme X7 Max 5G aka Realme GT Neo

Realme X7 Max 5G or the Realme GT Neo will debut in India on May 31, just a day before the new month begins. The rebadged Realme GT Neo will be available for purchase on Flipkart besides Realme's official site. The phone is tipped to cost around Rs 28,000 for the base model. As for specs, it features a 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 64-megapixel triple camera system.