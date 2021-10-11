Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is another phone listed on Amazon deal of the day. It is available at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM model. The phone also gets an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,100. Specs-wise, the phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 48MP quad-camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.
IQOO Z3 5G
iQOO Z3 5G is currently listed on Amazon deal of the day at Rs 18,990 for the 8GB/128GB storage model. The phone also gets an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,000. It features a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 768G 5G processor, 64MP camera setup, a 4,440mAh battery with 55W FlashCharge support.