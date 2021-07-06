Best 5G phones under Rs 20000 in July 2021 to buy in India: Poco M3 Pro 5G, Vivo iQOO Z3 5G, and more

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G, the new mid-ranger from Poco ships with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC that supports 5G modem. The phone flaunts a stylish design and offers a 90Hz display, 6GB RAM, a 48MP triple rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. Price- Rs 13999.
Vivo iQOO Z3 5G
The stylish Vivo iQOO Z3 5G ships with a Snapdragon 786G chipset. The 5G phone offers a 120Hz panel, five-layer liquid cooling system for extended gaming, up to 8GB RAM, 64MP triple camera system, and 55W fast charge support. Price- Rs 19990.
