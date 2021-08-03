Best 5G phones in August 2021
There are several 5G phones available in India across price segments. However, there are limited 5G options available under the price segment of Rs 15,000. Phones from Redmi, Poco, Realme and Oppo have made it to the list of best 5G phones under Rs 15,000 in August 2021
Poco M3 Pro
Launched in India not so long ago, the Poco M3 Pro has made to the best 5G phones under Rs 15,000 list. The phone starts at Rs 13,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The top-end 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model of the phone comes at a price tag of Rs 15,999. Some of the key specs of the Poco M3 Pro include: up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, 48-megapixel quad rear camera system, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support and more.
You Might be Interested
13999