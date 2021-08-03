2 / 5

Poco M3 Pro

Launched in India not so long ago, the Poco M3 Pro has made to the best 5G phones under Rs 15,000 list. The phone starts at Rs 13,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The top-end 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model of the phone comes at a price tag of Rs 15,999. Some of the key specs of the Poco M3 Pro include: up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, 48-megapixel quad rear camera system, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support and more.