Best 5G phones under Rs 15,000 in India in July 2021: Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro, more

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G comes at a price starting at Rs 13,999 in India and is among the best 5G phones available under the set price segment. The phone packs features such as 6.5-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and much more.
Oppo A53s 5G
The Oppo A53s 5G is one of the best 5G phones available under the price tag of Rs 15,000 in India right now. The Oppo A53s 5G starts at a price of Rs 14,990 in the country. Some of the key specs of the Oppo A53s 5G includes: 6.52-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, an 8-megapixel selfie shooter, a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support and more.
You Might be Interested
13999
14990
13999