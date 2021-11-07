Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G is one of the best smartphones available under the price of Rs 20,000 in India right now. It features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 90hz screen refresh rate, 64-megapixel triple rear camera system, a 5000mAh battery, dart charging, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 6GB RAM, and much more.
IQOO Z3
If you are looking for a 5G smartphone under Rs 20,000, the iQOO Z3 is one of the best options available in India right now. As far as the specifications are concerned, the iQOO Z3 comes packed with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display, 120hz screen refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, 6GB RAM, 4400mAh battery, fast charging support and more.