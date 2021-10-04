Top 5G smartphones under Rs 20,000 in October: Realme 8s, Redmi Note 10T, Samsung Galaxy M32, more

1 / 5

Realme 8s 5G

The Realme 8s 5G has a 6.5-inch display with thin bezels on the sides, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 64-megapixel triple rear camera system, MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The phone also includes a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W charger in the box. In terms of pricing, the Realme 8s 5G is available for Rs 19,999 for 8GB+128GB. The top-end model with 6GB+128GB is priced at Rs 17,999.