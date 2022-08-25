2 / 5

Poco F4 5G

The Poco F4 5G is more of a flagship killer that brings some of the high-end features for the price of a mid-range phone. It is not a flagship phone because it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, which is essentially a tweaked version of the Snapdragon 865 that powered the flagship phones of 2020. With up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, the Poco F4 5G can handle heavy apps and memory-intensive games. There is a 6.67-inch FullHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 395 PPI pixel density, a peak brightness of 1300 nits, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for inky blacks in your movies and games. On the back of the Poco F4 5G, there are three cameras; a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel camera housed inside a punch-hole. Fuelling the Poco F4 5G is a 4500mAh battery that charges at up to 67W speed through a USB-C port. There are dual stereo speakers on the Poco F4 5G with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res support. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack on the Poco F4 5G.