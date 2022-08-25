OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz, resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also features support for Display P3 and HDR10+ technologies. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU that are coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. It runs Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 mobile operating system. Coming to the cameras, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera with Sony IMX766 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view, and a 2MP mono lens. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera with Sony IMX615 sensor. Lastly, the battery. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is backed by a 4,500mAh dual cell battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology.
Poco F4 5G
The Poco F4 5G is more of a flagship killer that brings some of the high-end features for the price of a mid-range phone. It is not a flagship phone because it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, which is essentially a tweaked version of the Snapdragon 865 that powered the flagship phones of 2020. With up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, the Poco F4 5G can handle heavy apps and memory-intensive games. There is a 6.67-inch FullHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 395 PPI pixel density, a peak brightness of 1300 nits, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for inky blacks in your movies and games. On the back of the Poco F4 5G, there are three cameras; a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel camera housed inside a punch-hole. Fuelling the Poco F4 5G is a 4500mAh battery that charges at up to 67W speed through a USB-C port. There are dual stereo speakers on the Poco F4 5G with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res support. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack on the Poco F4 5G.