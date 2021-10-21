Realme Narzo 30A
The Narzo 30A is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and is available in two variants. The base variant has 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage is priced at Rs 8,999, while the higher variant offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is available at Rs 9,999. The smartphone features a 6000mAh mega battery, Helio G85 gaming processor, 6.5 mini-drop fullscreen display, and 13MP AI Dual Camera with B&W Portrait Lens. For selfie and video calling, it has an 8MP In-display front camera.
Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion costs Rs 13,499 for 4GB+64GB and Rs 14,999 for 6GB+128GB. The smartphone offers a 6000mAh battery, 6.80-inch touchscreen display, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, and Android 11. It is equipped with a triple camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel camera.
