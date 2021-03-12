Best 64MP camera phones to buy in 2021: From Samsung Galaxy S21 to Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

2 / 5

Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung's latest mid-range phone Galaxy F62 is another phone in this list that offer 64MP camera setup. The phone features a quad camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro camera configuration that can deliver good output in good lighting. A huge 7,000mAh battery is another highlight of the new Galaxy F-series phone. Other features include- 6.7inch FHD+ AMOLED display, Exynos 9852 SoC, up to 6GB RAM.