Realme 8 at Rs 16999
The newly launched Realme 8 features a 64MP AI quad-camera setup. The camera system includes- a 64MP primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with 119-degree FoV, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP B&W lens. Upfront, there is a 16MP camera for clicking selfies. The camera software offers- Portrait Mode, Super Nightscape, etc. Other features include- 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Redmi Note 10 Pro at Rs 18999
Redmi Note 10 Pro is another good option in this list that offers a 64MP quad-camera array. In addition, you get a 120Hz refresh rate display that levitates the viewing experience. The camera arrangement includes- 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with 118-degree FoV, a 5MP super tele-macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Other features include- 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel, Snapdragon 732G SoC, up to 8GB RAM, 16MP front camera, and 5,020mAh battery.
