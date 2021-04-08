2 / 5

Redmi Note 10 Pro at Rs 18999

Redmi Note 10 Pro is another good option in this list that offers a 64MP quad-camera array. In addition, you get a 120Hz refresh rate display that levitates the viewing experience. The camera arrangement includes- 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with 118-degree FoV, a 5MP super tele-macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Other features include- 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel, Snapdragon 732G SoC, up to 8GB RAM, 16MP front camera, and 5,020mAh battery.