Best 64MP camera smartphones under Rs 15,000: Realme 7, Poco X2, Moto G9 Power

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 6GB RAM/64GB storage option is available at Rs 14,999, all other variants with better RAM/storage are priced higher than Rs 15,000. The device sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ IPS display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 processor. It sports a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies.
Realme 7
Realme 7 is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant and at Rs 16,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. It sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ display. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 processor paired with the ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. The device sports a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It features a 17-megapixel front camera.