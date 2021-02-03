Best 64MP camera smartphones under Rs 15,000: Realme 7, Poco X2, Moto G9 Power

1 / 5

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 6GB RAM/64GB storage option is available at Rs 14,999, all other variants with better RAM/storage are priced higher than Rs 15,000. The device sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ IPS display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 processor. It sports a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies.