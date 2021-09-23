Realme 8s 5G
The new 5G-enabled offering from Realme, the Realme 8s 5G gets an 8GB RAM/128GB configuration. The affordable 5G phone also has Dynamic RAM Expansion support of up to 13GB. Other features include- MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 90Hz display, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Dart charge fast charging support.
IQOO Z3 5G
Vivo's sub-brand iQOO brought the iQOO Z3 5G with three RAM/storage configurations. The 8GB/128GB storage option is priced at Rs 20,999. The phone features a 120Hz panel, Snapdragon 768G 5G chipset, and a 4,400mAh battery with 55W FlashCharge fast charging support.