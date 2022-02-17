GoPro HERO10 Black
GoPro Hero 10 Black comes with a new GP2 processor, a 23.6-megapixel sensor, and brings improved image stabilisation. Some of the features include 4K/120p video, a good user interface, improved touch. GoPro Hero 10 is currently the best action camera that you can get in the market, and is worth the premium over the older models.
GoPro Max
If you are looking for a 360-degree camera that can also output traditional action camera footage then you definitely should look at the GoPro Max. The action camera is perfect for people who like to reframe their videos after shooting and the camera offers great audio quality. The camera is great for shooting 360-degree videos and is even waterproof just like the Hero 10.