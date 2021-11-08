Looking to buy a good air purifier for home? Here are the 5 best options to consider

Dyson Purifier Hot Cool HP07
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 is currently available at Rs 47,515. It comes with an advanced HEPA H13 filtration system that captures gases and 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns according to the company. Dyson air purifiers also come with the Air Multiplier technology, which helps purify the whole room effectively and efficiently.
TruSens Z 3000
TruSens Z-3000 is currently available at Rs 23,999. It comes with 360-degree HEPA Filteration with Dupont Filter. It also features UV Light Sterilization, which helps kill bacteria, germs, odour and allergens. The air purifier features a large Dual Airflow system which helps provide full coverage.