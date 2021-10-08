Mi Air Purifier 3 with True HEPA Filter and Smart App Connectivity
The Mi Air Purifier 3 with True HEPA Filter and Smart App Connectivity is available at Rs 9,298 on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The original price of the purifier is Rs 12,995. You will get extra ₹400 cashback as Amazon Pay balance on min spend of ₹4,000. Additionally, there is a 10 percent back up to ₹100 on using Amazon Pay UPI to pay for your shopping transaction. Amazon is also offering flat discount of Rs 1500 on HDFC bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions. The company is providing 10X Cashpoints with HDFC Bank Money back+ credit cards and 2X reward points with Money Back credit cards.
Philips AC1215 20 Air purifier, removes 99 97 airborne pollutants with 4 stage filtration
You can buy this affordable and cool air purifier from Philips on Amazon for Rs 9,399. It clears dirty air and up to 0.3+ microns in a very short time. The company claims that it eliminates the H1N1 virus as well as bacteria from the root. The company is giving 5 years warranty on this air purifier. The original price of this air purifier is Rs 11,995. You get extra Rs 400 cashback as Amazon Pay balance on min spend of Rs 4,000.