1 / 5

Rs 839 Plan

One of the best-prepaid plans that you can opt for on Airtel is the Rs. 839 plan. The prepaid recharge plan saves you a lot by offering unlimited calls, 100 messages per day, and 2GB of daily data for 84 days. This plan also gets you Disney+ Hotstar mobile plan for three months, and Airtel Xstream Mobile pack, and cashback on FasTag.