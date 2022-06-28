Rs 839 Plan
One of the best-prepaid plans that you can opt for on Airtel is the Rs. 839 plan. The prepaid recharge plan saves you a lot by offering unlimited calls, 100 messages per day, and 2GB of daily data for 84 days. This plan also gets you Disney+ Hotstar mobile plan for three months, and Airtel Xstream Mobile pack, and cashback on FasTag.
Rs 549 Plan
The Rs. 549 prepaid plan for Airtel users is another plan offering unlimited data with 2GB per day of available data. It has unlimited calls and 100 messages per day and provides an Airtel Xstream Mobile pack. The recharge pack has a validity of 56 days.