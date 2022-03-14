Battlevoid Harbinger
If retro pixel graphics and effects are your things then Battlevoid: Harbinger can be your next pick. The sci-fi space exploration game brings on deck real-time space battles and turn-based strategy. The game is not simple to play, but you get to try a bunch of missions and new tech to unearth on the way. The game costs less than 100, moreover, it doesn't include any in-app purchases.
Townscaper
If you are tired of witnessing massacres in those BR games, then Townscaper might be a good escape from the bloodshed. The game shifts on the expensive side, but it brings an exercise of relaxation which is needed if you have a hectic schedule. The game has a variety of challenges, soothing sounds, and a tiny island to explore. The game costs Rs 460 on Play Store.