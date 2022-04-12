Realme 9 Pro
Realme 9 Pro, the new mid-ranger from the Chinese brand comes with 33W fast charging support. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery and offers a 120Hz display, 64MP triple rear camera, Snapdragon 695 SoC, and up to 8GB of RAM.
IQoo Z6
The iQoo Z6 was launched last month. The device comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. The device comes with a triple camera lens. The primary lens is 50-megapixel along with two 2-megapixel lenses. It comes with 16-megapixel front facing selfie-unit. The phone gets a 5000mAh battery unit. The display is a 6.58-inch IPS LCD unit. The Vivo T1 also has a similar offering. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,499. The buyer should ideally go for the 6GB RAM variant which costs Rs 16,999.