IQoo Z6

The iQoo Z6 was launched last month. The device comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. The comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chipset. The device comes with a triple camera lens. The primary lens is 50-megapixel along with two 2-megapixel lenses. It comes with 16-megapixel front facing selfie-unit. The phone gets a 5000mAh battery unit. The display is a 6.58-inch IPS LCD unit. The Vivo T1 also has a similar offering. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,499. The buyer should ideally go for the 6GB RAM variant which costs Rs 16,999.