Best smartphones with 6000mAh battery under Rs 15,000: Poco M3, Redmi 9 Power, Realme Narzo 20

2 / 5

Poco M3

Poco M3 has been launched in India this week with a price starting at Rs 10,999 similar to the Redmi 9 Power. One of the key highlights of the Redmi phone is its massive 6000mAh battery paired with fast charging support out-of-the-box. The phone will be available for the first time in India on February 9 on Flipkart.