Tapet
Tapet is a good wallpaper app that lets the users selet the pattern as well as the colour of the wallpaper they want. However, most patterns in the app are for premium members only.
LitWallz
LitWallz is one of my favourite wallpaper apps. It has a huge collection of wallpapers, including of superheroes. From Spiderman to Wonder Women, you can get all the Marvel and DC wallpapers right here in this app. Best part is, they are free of cost. Additionally, you will also find wallpapers according to phone brands.