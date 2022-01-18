Best anime series on Netflix to watch right now: From The Promised Neverland, to Castlevania

Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba
Based on Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba narrates the journey of a young boy Tanjiro Kamado who becomes a demon slayer only to find a cure for his sister who turns into a half-demon hybrid herself. The adaption shows appealing visuals, brilliant action sequences, and a heart-warming story of the protagonist trying to save the only kin who managed to survive.
Castlevania
Based on Castlevania: Dracula’s Curse, this Netflix original anime is not just about action or vampires, but mystery and 'witty-one liners.' In the Ayami Kojima-inspired art style, the series offers spectacular visuals with the vampire hunter battling otherworldly creatures. If you are up from some dark fantasy set in the medieval world, stream this on your device.