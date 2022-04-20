Samsung Galaxy M33
The latest in the line of smartphones featuring a monstrous 6000mAh battery is the Galaxy M33 5G. The new Samsung device is powered by the company’s own Exynos 1280. The device gets a 6.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This might be one of the few smartphones that can churn out a good standby time despite the 120hz display. The phone gets a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper. The price for the smartphone starts at Rs 17,999.
Redmi 10
The Redmi 10 also gets a 6000 mAh battery and it also supports fast charging via a USB Type-C port. The device was launched earlier this year and it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680. The device gets a 60Hz display and a 50-megapixel primary lens. The front-facing lens is a 5-megapixel unit. The price starts at Rs 10,999.