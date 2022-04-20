1 / 5

Samsung Galaxy M33

The latest in the line of smartphones featuring a monstrous 6000mAh battery is the Galaxy M33 5G. The new Samsung device is powered by the company’s own Exynos 1280. The device gets a 6.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This might be one of the few smartphones that can churn out a good standby time despite the 120hz display. The phone gets a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper. The price for the smartphone starts at Rs 17,999.