ASUS TUF Gaming F15 laptop
The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 laptop features a 15.6-inch LED-backlit FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. You get a discrete 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, 10th Gen Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage.
MSI GF75 Thin laptop
The MSI GF75 Thin gaming laptop offers a large 17.3-inch screen with a 144Hz high refresh rate. Powering the laptop is an Intel Core-i5 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop has CoolerBoost 5 cooling technology for heat dissipation and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 4GB Dedicated Graphics.