Best 5 budget gaming phones to play BGMI: From Xiaomi, to Poco, here are the offerings

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is one of the best picks as for a price under Rs 20,000 you get a Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, a capable Snapdragon 732G mobile platform, 6GB of RAM, and a big 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charge solution.
Motorola Moto G60
Moto G60 highlight is no doubt its 108-megapixel primary camera, but the phone's tall LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 732G processor, and 6GB RAM make it a good all-round package under 20,000. The phone packs a behemoth size 6,000mAh battery to keep it running for long hours.