Realme Narzo 30A

Realme Narzo 30A starts at a price of Rs 8,999 for the base model. It is one of the best smartphones available under the price tag of Rs 10000 in India right now. Some of the key specifications of the Realme Narzo 30A include – a 6.5-inch display, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, an 8-megapixel front camera, a 13-megapixel rear camera system, a 6000mAh battery, and more.