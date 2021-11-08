Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A starts at a price of Rs 8,999 for the base model. It is one of the best smartphones available under the price tag of Rs 10000 in India right now. Some of the key specifications of the Realme Narzo 30A include – a 6.5-inch display, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, an 8-megapixel front camera, a 13-megapixel rear camera system, a 6000mAh battery, and more.
Motorola Moto E7 Plus
Motorola Moto E7 Plus is also among the best smartphones available under the price of Rs 10000. It comes packed with a 6.5-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, an 8-megapixel front camera, 48-megapixel dual rear camera system, a 5000mAh battery, among others. The smartphone starts at a price of Rs 8999.