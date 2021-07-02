Best camera phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in July 2021: Poco M3, Realme Narzo 30A, and more

2 / 5

Motorola Moto G10 Power

Motorola G10 Power offers a quad-camera array at the back that includes a 48-megapixel wide lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. While the quad-camera setup can be used in most situations, the 48MP camera most handles the primary job. The phone camera renders decent daylight shots, while the dedicated Night mode tries to enhance the low light shots. Motorola G10 Power is available at Rs 9,999.