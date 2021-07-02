Best camera phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in July 2021: Poco M3, Realme Narzo 30A, and more

Poco M3
Poco M3 offers a triple rear camera system consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera assisted by two 2-megapixel cameras. The camera can shoot decent shots in good lighting condition and the portrait mode manage to produce images with good edge detection. The phone offers an 8-megapixel camera for shooting selfies. Poco M3 can be purchased at Rs 10,999 on Flipkart.
Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola G10 Power offers a quad-camera array at the back that includes a 48-megapixel wide lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. While the quad-camera setup can be used in most situations, the 48MP camera most handles the primary job. The phone camera renders decent daylight shots, while the dedicated Night mode tries to enhance the low light shots. Motorola G10 Power is available at Rs 9,999.
You Might be Interested
10999
8999
8999