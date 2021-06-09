Best camera phones under Rs 25,000 in India: iQOO Z3, Realme X7 5G, Mi 10i 5G and more

1 / 5

IQOO Z3

The newly launched iQOO Z3 offers a triple camera system carrying a 64-megapixel primary GW3 sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel snapper. The phone is priced at Rs 22,990 for the high-end model.