Best camera phones under Rs 10,000 in June: Moto G10 Power, Redmi 9 Prime and more

1 / 6

Best camera phones under Rs 10 000

When you are looking to purchase a smartphone, one of the most important features many people look for is the cameras. Budget smartphones under Rs 10,000 do not have as good cameras as their flagship counterparts. However, there are some smartphones, which have good performing cameras for the price. Here we will be taking a look at the top 5 camera phones you can get under Rs 10,000 in India.