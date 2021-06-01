2 / 5

Realme 8

Realme 8 is another affordable smartphone that offers a triple camera array. The phone features a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. It has a 16-megapixel wide lens to shoot selfies and make video calls. Other features include- 6.5-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Android 11 OS, 5G support, and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone's price starts at 14,999.