Redmi Note 10S Cameras
The newly launched Redmi Note 10S features a quad-camera system. The phone offers a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 13-megapixel wide camera that comes with HDR. Other specs include- 6.43-inch display, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, Android 11 OS, and a 5,000mAh battery. The price starts at Rs 14,999.
Realme 8
Realme 8 is another affordable smartphone that offers a triple camera array. The phone features a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. It has a 16-megapixel wide lens to shoot selfies and make video calls. Other features include- 6.5-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Android 11 OS, 5G support, and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone's price starts at 14,999.
