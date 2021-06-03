Best camera phones under Rs 20,000 in India to buy in June 2021: Redmi Note 10 Pro, Realme 8 Pro, Galaxy M31s and more

1 / 5

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max boasts a 108-megapixel SAMSUNG HM2 primary sensor. It features a quad rear camera setup which includes- a 108-megapixel primary sensor which is accompanied by a 5-megapixel super macro lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The camera software offers Night Mode 2.0, Long Exposure Mode, Video Pro Mode, among others. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel camera. The phone is priced at Rs 18,999 for the base model.