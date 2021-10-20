IQOO Z3
The iQOO Z3 costs Rs. 17,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 18,990 and the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 20,900. The smartphone comes with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display, FunTouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The iQOO Z3 sports a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor.
Realme X7 5G
Realme X7 comes at an attractive price of Rs 19,999 for 6GB+128GB and Rs 21,999 for 8GB+128GB. The phone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, 4,310mAh battery, realme UI based on Android 10, MediaTek Dimensity 800U, and a triple camera setup. The camera includes 64MP Primary Camera, 8MP Ultra Wide-angle Lens, and 2MP Macro Lens. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP front camera.
