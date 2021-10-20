Well-known smartphone manufacturers, including Samsung, Realme, Vivo, Mi, and more, keep offering more than one smartphone in the budget segment every year. Due to intensifying competition and price cuts in the market, you can get a good processor and better camera quality phone in the range of Rs 20,000. Most of these smartphones offer decent performance, and some are pretty good and come with most of the features of a flagship device. Here is the list of best camera smartphones under Rs 20,000 to consider.

Deepti Ratnam



@ratnamdeepti

@ratnamdeepti Last updated on: October 20, 2021 11:07 AM IST