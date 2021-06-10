1 / 5

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

The highlight of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is its huge 108-megapixel camera that uses ISOCELL HM2 sensor. The primary camera is accompanied by 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 118-degree FoV, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera upfront. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes for a price of Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM model.