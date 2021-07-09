Best camera phones under Rs 25,000 in July 2021: Mi 11 Lite, OnePlus Nord CE, and more

Mi 11 Lite at Rs 21999
Mi 11 Lite, the new member in the Mi 11 series ships with a triple camera system with a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The triple cameras are capable of rendering good daylight shots, and the macro mode manages to capture nice close-ups in good lighting.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G at Rs 24999
OnePlus Nord CE offers a triple camera system that consists of a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The cameras manage to capture good shots with decent amount of details and good colour saturation in daylight. The cameras are capable of taking good portrait shots as well.