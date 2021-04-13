Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52 might not have that strong workhouse that mid-rangers offer at this price point, but it does boast capable cameras that deliver sharp-detailed photos even in low-lighting conditions. The phone features a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor under its quad-camera suite. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel camera. The 90Hz AMOLED display is adequately bright. Other specs include- Snapdragon 720G SoC, 6GB RAM, Android 11 OS, and 4,500mAh battery.
Xiaomi Mi 10i
Mi 10i from the Chinese brand stands out in the crowd with its huge 108-megapixel sensor. The primary camera is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-camera macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The cameras produce photos with vibrant colours and good brightness levels under bright sunlight. The 16-megapixel front camera renders good selfies in daylight. Other specs include- 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 750G SoC, 6GB RAM, and a 4,820mAh battery.
