Samsung Galaxy A52

Samsung Galaxy A52 might not have that strong workhouse that mid-rangers offer at this price point, but it does boast capable cameras that deliver sharp-detailed photos even in low-lighting conditions. The phone features a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor under its quad-camera suite. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel camera. The 90Hz AMOLED display is adequately bright. Other specs include- Snapdragon 720G SoC, 6GB RAM, Android 11 OS, and 4,500mAh battery.