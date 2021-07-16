Best camera phones under Rs 35000 to buy in July 2021: Pixel 4a, Mi 11X, and more

Google Pixel 4a at Rs 31999
Google Pixel 4A features a single 12.2-megapixel camera with a 1/2.55 sensor. Unlike the other smartphones that offer triple or quad-camera setup, the Pixel phone only has a single camera but Google's HDR+ does all the serious tasks to make the shots appear stunning. Moreover, you get Google's Super Zoom support and Dual-exposure feature as well.
Xiaomi Mi 11X at Rs 29999
Mi 11X ships with a 48-megapixel triple camera setup. The primary camera produces output with better details in daylight, although it tends to oversaturate the subject. The telemacro camera is capable of shooting detailed macro shots, and the Portrait mode does a nice job as well, although the camera struggles to an extent in low light.