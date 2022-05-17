2 / 6

Realme 9 Pro Rs 18,999

The Realme 9 Pro comes in Green, Black and Sunrise Blue colour variants and it sports a 6.6-inch 120Hz ultra smooth display with a resolution of 2412x1080 pixels. On the battery front it has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W Dart charge technology. The phone is backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera setup at the back and a 16MP camera in the front.