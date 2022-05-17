Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Rs 19,999
The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ super AMOLED display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset that is coupled with Adreno 618 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs Android 11-based MIUI 12. On the camera front, it has an 108MP primary camera, a 5MP super macro lens, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 16MP front camera. It is backed by a 5020mAh battery with a 33W fast charger in the box.
Realme 9 Pro Rs 18,999
The Realme 9 Pro comes in Green, Black and Sunrise Blue colour variants and it sports a 6.6-inch 120Hz ultra smooth display with a resolution of 2412x1080 pixels. On the battery front it has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W Dart charge technology. The phone is backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera setup at the back and a 16MP camera in the front.
