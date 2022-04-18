1 / 5

OnePlus 9RT 5G

The OnePlus 9RT features a 6.62-inches AMOLED display with a full HD+ resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, screen refresh rate of 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. On the front, you get a punch-hole display wherein the selfie camera is stacked towards the top left corner of the display. At the back, you get a glass back with frosted glass finish and a vertically stacked triple rear camera setup that is placed on the left side of the back phone’s back. The phone weighs 198.5g and it sports an in-display fingerprint sensor.