OnePlus 9RT 5G
The OnePlus 9RT features a 6.62-inches AMOLED display with a full HD+ resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, screen refresh rate of 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. On the front, you get a punch-hole display wherein the selfie camera is stacked towards the top left corner of the display. At the back, you get a glass back with frosted glass finish and a vertically stacked triple rear camera setup that is placed on the left side of the back phone’s back. The phone weighs 198.5g and it sports an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Nokia XR20
The Nokia XR20 comes packed with a 6.67-inch 1080p LCD display with support for 60Hz refresh rate, hole punch cut-out, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is backed by a 4,630mAh battery with support for 18W wired and 15W wireless charging. On the hardware front, the Nokia smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the rear panel, the smartphone comes packed with two cameras on the back including a 48-megapixel primary rear camera paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, the phone includes an 8-megapixel selfie camera.