Controller
For many gamers, a controller is a major upgrade from the usual touchscreen or a keyboard/mouse setup. For PC gamers an Xbox controller is the dream, whereas, for mobile gamers, a controller provides them with granular controls and provide a better experience. Get to know what games the other person is into and then make your choice.
Game service subscription
Game services like Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus provide gamers with a huge list of games that they can play. Getting a gamer provides them with an endless supply to good gaming titles, which while playing will remind them of your thoughtfulness.