The Christmas Chronicles, Netflix
The Christmas Chronicles is a fun movie for kids. As per the description by Netflix, After accidentally crashing Santa's sleigh, a brother and sister pull an all-nighter to save Christmas with a savvy, straight-talking St. Nick.
A Christmas Carol, Disney Hotstar
A Christmas Carol is an adapatation of Charles Dickens Christmas Carol. The story is about an old man Scrooge who hates Christmas, lives alone and is quite a miser. He encounters the Christmas ghosts of his past, present and future. These ghosts take him to different eye-opening journeys that transform him into a better man.