Best competitive multiplayer PC Games of 2022: Halo Infinite, Rocket League, PUBG, more

Video games are inherently competitive and taking on players from around the world does provide a huge adrenaline pump. During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen a growing trend of people getting into gaming. While mobile gaming has been the most accelerated, PC and console gaming have also seen a major uptick. If you are one to have gotten into PC gaming, and or are just looking for good multiplayer games you have come to the right place. Here we will be taking a look at the top 5 multiplayer games for PCs in 2022, which you with competitive gameplay.