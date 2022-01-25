Best competitive multiplayer PC Games of 2022: Halo Infinite, Rocket League, PUBG, more

Counter Strike: Global Offensive
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) was released back in 2012, and still manages to hold the title of one of the best multiplayer FPS titles. The gameplay is pretty simple with there being two sides, terrorists who have to bomb a site and counter-terrorists who have to stop the terrorists. The game has a massive active community and keeps on bringing various updates helping the game stay relevant even after so many years. The game now also has a battle royale mode.
Dragon Ball FighterZ
There has been a time in every child's life when they have tried to mimic Goku's Kamehameha wave. Dragon Ball FighterZ brings all the excitement of the anime and then some. Dragon Ball FighterZ uses a 3 vs 3 tag-team fighting gameplay style bringing to the screen intense combat. While being fun to play alone, with online multiplayer and Bandai Namco's Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour, the game has also expanded into the competitive scene.