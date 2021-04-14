1 / 8

Silicon shortage

With there being a silicon shortage globally, due to excessively high demand, it has become difficult for users to choose which CPU and graphics card, which is available right now, is right for your build. Even before the chip shortage, this was a very sensitive area as you had to ensure that neither of them bottlenecks the other. For example, using one of the best CPU along with a mid-range GPU will only give you mid-range performance and an altogether sub-par experience making you feel as you have lit up your money on fire. (Image: Pixabay)