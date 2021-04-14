Silicon shortage
With there being a silicon shortage globally, due to excessively high demand, it has become difficult for users to choose which CPU and graphics card, which is available right now, is right for your build. Even before the chip shortage, this was a very sensitive area as you had to ensure that neither of them bottlenecks the other. For example, using one of the best CPU along with a mid-range GPU will only give you mid-range performance and an altogether sub-par experience making you feel as you have lit up your money on fire. (Image: Pixabay)
Best processor for gaming
Here we will be taking a look at the best processors that you can get from both Intel and AMD. We will take a look at the best GPU modules and motherboards that you can get to gain the most advantage in separate articles later. (Image: Pixabay)