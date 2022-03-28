Best deals on smartphones under 20,000 on Amazon: Vivo Y33T, OPPO A74 5G, Lava Agni 5G, and more

IQOO Z3 5G
The iQOO Z3 5G is priced at Rs 20,990, down from the original price of Rs 24,990, which means you avail 16 percent discount on the smartphone. You can also avail of No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3000. There is also Up to Rs 14,900 off on Exchange. In addition, you can also earn 15% back up to Rs 200 on minimum order of Rs 1000 using a Stashfin card.
OPPO F19
The OPPO F19 costs Rs 19,990 for 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage on Amazon. The original price of the smartphone is Rs 20,990. If you are a prime member, you can get a 6-month free screen replacement and 15% back up to Rs 200 on a minimum order of ₹1000 using a Stashfin card. There is also a 10% Instant Discount up to Rs 4000 on Standard Chartered Bank Cards on a Minimum purchase value of Rs 15000.