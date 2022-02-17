Best Dimensity 900 chipset smartphones to buy in February 2022: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, Oppo Reno 7, & more

1 / 4

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

The newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. OnePlus has put an aggressive price tag on its new Nord series smartphone. The new Nord CE 2 5G offers a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED panel, AI-enabled 64MP triple rear camera, and 65W fast charging support for a price of Rs 23,999.