Best Dimensity 900 chipset smartphones to buy in February 2022: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, Oppo Reno 7, & more

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
The newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. OnePlus has put an aggressive price tag on its new Nord series smartphone. The new Nord CE 2 5G offers a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED panel, AI-enabled 64MP triple rear camera, and 65W fast charging support for a price of Rs 23,999.
Infinix Zero 5G
Infinix Zero 5G is another newly launched smartphone that has the Dimensity 900 SoC onboard. Other aspects include a 120Hz LCD display, 8GB RAM, 48MP triple camera, a huge 5,000mAh battery, and 33W fast charging support.