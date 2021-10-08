1 / 5

Ola S1

Ola S1 is priced at Rs 99,999 and you can currently reserve it for Rs 499 with deliveries starting later this month. It comes with a 121 km range and a top speed of 90 kmph. It takes just under five hours to fully charge with a fast charging speed of 18 minutes for 75 km of range. There is also a Pro model, which is priced at Rs 1,29,999 and comes with a higher range, faster speed and more.