Ola S1
Ola S1 is priced at Rs 99,999 and you can currently reserve it for Rs 499 with deliveries starting later this month. It comes with a 121 km range and a top speed of 90 kmph. It takes just under five hours to fully charge with a fast charging speed of 18 minutes for 75 km of range. There is also a Pro model, which is priced at Rs 1,29,999 and comes with a higher range, faster speed and more.
Revolt RV 400
Revolt RV 400 is currently available at Rs 99,999. The electric bike comes with a range of up to 150 kms with a top speed of 85 kmph. In City mode, the bike has a top speed of 65 kmph with a range of 100 kms. And in the Sport mode, the bike has a range of 80 kms with a top speed of 85 kmph.