Mi Power Bank Hypersonic
Mi Power Bank Hypersonic is priced at Rs 3,999 and comes with a capacity of 20,000mAh, which means it can charge a smartphone with a battery of up to 5,000mAh up to four times on a single charge. The power bank comes with 50W fast charging support and supports charging gadgets with PD charging tech.
Realme 30W Dart Charge Power Bank
Realme 30W Dart Charge Power Bank is currently available at Rs 1,799. It comes with a battery capacity of 10,000mAh and supports fast charging devices up to 30W.